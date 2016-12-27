Large Cap Security Software & Services: Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Summary

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Symantec Corporation stated a price of 24.39 today, indicating a positive change of 1.04%.

Symantec Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 15030.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.90% and an average volume of 8519.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 52.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Symantec Corporation stands at -4.87% while the 52-week low stands at 68.52%.

The performance week for Symantec Corporation is at 0.25% and the performance month is at -2.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.98% and 21.78% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 45.43%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Symantec Corporation is -0.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.05%.

The volatility (week) for Symantec Corporation is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Symantec Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.78 and the float short is at 3.83%.

Symantec Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -882.40%.