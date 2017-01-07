Large Cap Security Software & Services: Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Summary

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Symantec Corporation stated a price of 25.02 today, indicating a positive change of 1.51%.

Symantec Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 15585.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.90% and an average volume of 8227.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 52.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Symantec Corporation stands at -2.40% while the 52-week low stands at 72.89%.

The performance week for Symantec Corporation is at 2.07% and the performance month is at 1.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.61% and 21.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.18%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Symantec Corporation is 2.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.92%.

The volatility (week) for Symantec Corporation is at 1.80% and the volatility (month) is at 1.72%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Symantec Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.83 and the float short is at 3.77%.

Symantec Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.28 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -882.40%.