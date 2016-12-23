Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stated a price of 11.48 today, indicating a positive change of -1.03%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10953.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of -16.90% and an average volume of 46768.16.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 232.40% and the debt to equity stands at 4.24.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stands at -2.30% while the 52-week low stands at 556.00%.

The performance week for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is at 6.81% and the performance month is at 33.49%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 77.10% and 137.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 304.18%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is 38.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 96.93%.

The volatility (week) for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is at 3.97% and the volatility (month) is at 4.72%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.76 and the float short is at 8.96%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.66 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -60.60%.