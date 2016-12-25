Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summary

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Broadcom Limited stated a price of 181.94 today, indicating a positive change of 0.74%.

Broadcom Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 72934.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.40% and an average volume of 2717.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -6.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Broadcom Limited stands at -1.11% while the 52-week low stands at 61.68%.

The performance week for Broadcom Limited is at 1.97% and the performance month is at 3.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.77% and 27.78% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 27.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Broadcom Limited is 5.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.58%.

The volatility (week) for Broadcom Limited is at 1.62% and the volatility (month) is at 2.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Broadcom Limited’s short ratio is currently at 1.56 and the float short is at 1.07%.

Broadcom Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 6.66 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 327.70%.