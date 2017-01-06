Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summary

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Broadcom Limited stated a price of 176.53 today, indicating a positive change of 1.29%.

Broadcom Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 70461.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.30% and an average volume of 2608.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -11.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.72.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Broadcom Limited stands at -4.05% while the 52-week low stands at 56.87%.

The performance week for Broadcom Limited is at -3.28% and the performance month is at 5.51%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.04% and 16.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.41%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Broadcom Limited is 1.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.42%.

The volatility (week) for Broadcom Limited is at 1.90% and the volatility (month) is at 2.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Broadcom Limited’s short ratio is currently at 1.79 and the float short is at 1.18%.

Broadcom Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -189.80%.