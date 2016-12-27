Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summary

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Intel Corporation stated a price of 37.07 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

Intel Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 175011.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.70% and an average volume of 21059.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Intel Corporation stands at -2.63% while the 52-week low stands at 37.13%.

The performance week for Intel Corporation is at 1.82% and the performance month is at 5.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.64% and 22.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Intel Corporation is 4.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.28%.

The volatility (week) for Intel Corporation is at 1.15% and the volatility (month) is at 1.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Intel Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.69 and the float short is at 1.64%.

Intel Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.38, while the P/S ratio is at 3.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.80%.