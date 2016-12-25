Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. stated a price of 39.26 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11236.21, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.70% and an average volume of 1951.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. stands at -5.81% while the 52-week low stands at 34.13%.

The performance week for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is at 1.11% and the performance month is at -0.93%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.42% and 17.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is 0.58% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.14%.

The volatility (week) for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is at 1.04% and the volatility (month) is at 1.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.61 and the float short is at 1.12%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.98, while the P/S ratio is at 5.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.20%.