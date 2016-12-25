Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Summary

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Microchip Technology Incorporated stated a price of 65.4 today, indicating a positive change of 0.03%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 14412.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 2087.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Microchip Technology Incorporated stands at -2.11% while the 52-week low stands at 72.30%.

The performance week for Microchip Technology Incorporated is at 1.35% and the performance month is at -1.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.75% and 37.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 44.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 4.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.63%.

The volatility (week) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 2.10%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 8.79 and the float short is at 8.72%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 280.69, while the P/S ratio is at 5.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -9.70%.