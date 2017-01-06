Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Summary

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Microchip Technology Incorporated stated a price of 63.72 today, indicating a positive change of 1.80%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 13649, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 2099.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Microchip Technology Incorporated stands at -4.63% while the 52-week low stands at 67.86%.

The performance week for Microchip Technology Incorporated is at -3.22% and the performance month is at -1.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.31% and 25.62% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.43%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 0.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.23%.

The volatility (week) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is at 1.88% and the volatility (month) is at 1.72%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 7.97 and the float short is at 7.95%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 268.63, while the P/S ratio is at 4.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -9.70%.