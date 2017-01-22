Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. stated a price of 97.8 today, indicating a positive change of -0.27%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 33928.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 4314.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.89.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at -9.06% while the 52-week low stands at 58.74%.

The performance week for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is at -0.51% and the performance month is at 0.69%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.20% and 17.42% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.21%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is -0.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.03%.

The volatility (week) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is at 0.66% and the volatility (month) is at 0.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 0.81 and the float short is at 1.02%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.06, while the P/S ratio is at 3.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 181.20%.