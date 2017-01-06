Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. stated a price of 98.31 today, indicating a positive change of -0.09%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 34077.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 4457.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.89.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at -8.58% while the 52-week low stands at 59.57%.

The performance week for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is at 0.01% and the performance month is at 0.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.00% and 28.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is -0.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.51%.

The volatility (week) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is at 0.70% and the volatility (month) is at 0.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 0.84 and the float short is at 1.10%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.29, while the P/S ratio is at 3.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 181.20%.