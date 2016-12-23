Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Summary

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NXP Semiconductors NV stated a price of 98.21 today, indicating a positive change of 0.34%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is operating with a market capitalization of 34072.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 5314.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.89.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NXP Semiconductors NV stands at -8.68% while the 52-week low stands at 59.41%.

The performance week for NXP Semiconductors NV is at 0.10% and the performance month is at -0.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.66% and 22.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.18%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NXP Semiconductors NV is -0.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.25%.

The volatility (week) for NXP Semiconductors NV is at 0.74% and the volatility (month) is at 0.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NXP Semiconductors NV’s short ratio is currently at 0.72 and the float short is at 1.13%.

NXP Semiconductors NV’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.09, while the P/S ratio is at 3.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 181.20%.