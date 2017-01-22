Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

Summary

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

STMicroelectronics N.V. stated a price of 11.61 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 10546.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 2750.87.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for STMicroelectronics N.V. stands at -0.51% while the 52-week low stands at 133.15%.

The performance week for STMicroelectronics N.V. is at 1.84% and the performance month is at 6.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 41.52% and 87.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.29%.

The simple 20 day moving average for STMicroelectronics N.V. is 11.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 52.13%.

The volatility (week) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

STMicroelectronics N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 2.07 and the float short is at 0.88%.

STMicroelectronics N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 187.26, while the P/S ratio is at 1.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.20%.