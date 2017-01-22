Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

Summary
STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
STMicroelectronics N.V. stated a price of 11.61 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.
STMicroelectronics N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 10546.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 2750.87.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for STMicroelectronics N.V. stands at -0.51% while the 52-week low stands at 133.15%.
The performance week for STMicroelectronics N.V. is at 1.84% and the performance month is at 6.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 41.52% and 87.95% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.29%.
The simple 20 day moving average for STMicroelectronics N.V. is 11.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 52.13%.
The volatility (week) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
STMicroelectronics N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 2.07 and the float short is at 0.88%.
STMicroelectronics N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 187.26, while the P/S ratio is at 1.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.20%.