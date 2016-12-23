Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Summary

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

STMicroelectronics NV stated a price of 11.24 today, indicating a positive change of 1.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV is operating with a market capitalization of 10090.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 2776.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for STMicroelectronics NV stands at -0.27% while the 52-week low stands at 125.72%.

The performance week for STMicroelectronics NV is at 4.62% and the performance month is at 12.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 39.36% and 100.16% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 73.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for STMicroelectronics NV is 18.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 57.42%.

The volatility (week) for STMicroelectronics NV is at 1.44% and the volatility (month) is at 1.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

STMicroelectronics NV’s short ratio is currently at 1.46 and the float short is at 0.62%.

STMicroelectronics NV’s P/E ratio currently stands at 179.03, while the P/S ratio is at 1.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.20%.