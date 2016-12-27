Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Summary

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

STMicroelectronics NV stated a price of 11.34 today, indicating a positive change of 0.53%.

STMicroelectronics NV is operating with a market capitalization of 10093.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 2780.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for STMicroelectronics NV stands at 0.53% while the 52-week low stands at 127.73%.

The performance week for STMicroelectronics NV is at 4.54% and the performance month is at 14.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 41.80% and 107.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 76.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for STMicroelectronics NV is 18.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 58.21%.

The volatility (week) for STMicroelectronics NV is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

STMicroelectronics NV’s short ratio is currently at 1.45 and the float short is at 0.62%.

STMicroelectronics NV’s P/E ratio currently stands at 181.94, while the P/S ratio is at 1.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.20%.