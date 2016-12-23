Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summary

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stated a price of 74.1 today, indicating a positive change of -0.13%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 74731.27, with a return on assets (ROA) of 20.10% and an average volume of 5222.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.35.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at -1.53% while the 52-week low stands at 62.83%.

The performance week for Texas Instruments Incorporated is at 1.02% and the performance month is at -0.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.35% and 24.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 39.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Texas Instruments Incorporated is 4.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.28%.

The volatility (week) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 3.34 and the float short is at 1.75%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.57, while the P/S ratio is at 5.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.70%.