Large Cap Semiconductor – Broad Line: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summary

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stated a price of 74.87 today, indicating a positive change of 0.65%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 74162.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 20.10% and an average volume of 5201.08.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.35.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at -0.51% while the 52-week low stands at 64.52%.

The performance week for Texas Instruments Incorporated is at 2.04% and the performance month is at 0.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.51% and 27.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 39.35%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Texas Instruments Incorporated is 4.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.29%.

The volatility (week) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is at 0.88% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 3.36 and the float short is at 1.75%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.63, while the P/S ratio is at 5.64 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.70%.