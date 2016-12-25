Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summary

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Applied Materials, Inc. stated a price of 32.9 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

Applied Materials, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 36163.02, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.60% and an average volume of 11806.54.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.46.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Applied Materials, Inc. stands at -2.14% while the 52-week low stands at 116.61%.

The performance week for Applied Materials, Inc. is at 1.20% and the performance month is at 3.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.45% and 48.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 79.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Applied Materials, Inc. is 8.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.35%.

The volatility (week) for Applied Materials, Inc. is at 1.63% and the volatility (month) is at 2.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Applied Materials, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.32 and the float short is at 1.45%.

Applied Materials, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.17, while the P/S ratio is at 3.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 37.30%.