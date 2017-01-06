Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summary

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Applied Materials, Inc. stated a price of 32.01 today, indicating a positive change of -0.26%.

Applied Materials, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 34975.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.60% and an average volume of 11124.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.46.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Applied Materials, Inc. stands at -4.94% while the 52-week low stands at 110.78%.

The performance week for Applied Materials, Inc. is at -2.43% and the performance month is at 1.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.56% and 33.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Applied Materials, Inc. is 3.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.64%.

The volatility (week) for Applied Materials, Inc. is at 2.02% and the volatility (month) is at 2.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Applied Materials, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.3 and the float short is at 1.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.67, while the P/S ratio is at 3.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 37.30%.