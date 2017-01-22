Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summary

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Applied Materials, Inc. stated a price of 33.84 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

Applied Materials, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 36334.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.60% and an average volume of 10403.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.46.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Applied Materials, Inc. stands at -0.85% while the 52-week low stands at 122.80%.

The performance week for Applied Materials, Inc. is at 1.59% and the performance month is at 4.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.87% and 29.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.87%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Applied Materials, Inc. is 6.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.83%.

The volatility (week) for Applied Materials, Inc. is at 1.61% and the volatility (month) is at 1.80%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Applied Materials, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.34 and the float short is at 1.30%.

Applied Materials, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.79, while the P/S ratio is at 3.36 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 37.30%.