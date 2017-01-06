Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summary

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ASML Holding N.V. stated a price of 111.14 today, indicating a positive change of -0.09%.

ASML Holding N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 48081.26, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.10% and an average volume of 734.18.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ASML Holding N.V. stands at -1.35% while the 52-week low stands at 45.73%.

The performance week for ASML Holding N.V. is at 0.42% and the performance month is at 8.08%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.23% and 17.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ASML Holding N.V. is 5.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.46%.

The volatility (week) for ASML Holding N.V. is at 0.92% and the volatility (month) is at 0.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ASML Holding N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 4.96 and the float short is at 1.02%.

ASML Holding N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.54, while the P/S ratio is at 7.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 17.80%.