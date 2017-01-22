Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summary

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ASML Holding N.V. stated a price of 122.05 today, indicating a positive change of 0.16%.

ASML Holding N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 53410.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an average volume of 815.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ASML Holding N.V. stands at -3.04% while the 52-week low stands at 53.91%.

The performance week for ASML Holding N.V. is at 6.34% and the performance month is at 10.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.25% and 15.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.78%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ASML Holding N.V. is 13.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.21%.

The volatility (week) for ASML Holding N.V. is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.02%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ASML Holding N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 4.78 and the float short is at 1.09%.

ASML Holding N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.26, while the P/S ratio is at 7.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.30%.