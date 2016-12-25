Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summary

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ASML Holding NV stated a price of 110.73 today, indicating a positive change of 0.68%.

ASML Holding NV is operating with a market capitalization of 48731.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.10% and an average volume of 711.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ASML Holding NV stands at -0.76% while the 52-week low stands at 45.19%.

The performance week for ASML Holding NV is at 4.23% and the performance month is at 5.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.80% and 19.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ASML Holding NV is 6.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.68%.

The volatility (week) for ASML Holding NV is at 0.85% and the volatility (month) is at 1.12%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ASML Holding NV’s short ratio is currently at 5.67 and the float short is at 1.13%.

ASML Holding NV’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.65, while the P/S ratio is at 7.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 17.80%.