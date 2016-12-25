Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. stated a price of 14.38 today, indicating a positive change of -0.48%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is operating with a market capitalization of 12225.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 114.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. stands at -30.80% while the 52-week low stands at 2.71%.

The performance week for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is at -0.07% and the performance month is at -13.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -28.78% and -20.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -27.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is -12.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -19.24%.

The volatility (week) for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is at 1.95% and the volatility (month) is at 2.79%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s short ratio is currently at 0.67 and the float short is at 0.01%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 319.56, while the P/S ratio is at 20.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.