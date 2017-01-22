Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. stated a price of 15.78 today, indicating a positive change of 1.61%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is operating with a market capitalization of 13674.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 133.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. stands at -22.65% while the 52-week low stands at 13.20%.

The performance week for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is at -1.00% and the performance month is at 9.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -19.28% and -9.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is 3.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -10.49%.

The volatility (week) for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is at 1.61% and the volatility (month) is at 2.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s short ratio is currently at 0.8 and the float short is at 0.02%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 350.67, while the P/S ratio is at 22.58 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.