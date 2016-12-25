Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Summary

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

KLA-Tencor Corporation stated a price of 79.12 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12553.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.10% and an average volume of 2373.87.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 134.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for KLA-Tencor Corporation stands at -4.94% while the 52-week low stands at 29.78%.

The performance week for KLA-Tencor Corporation is at 1.19% and the performance month is at -3.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.49% and 12.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for KLA-Tencor Corporation is 3.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.61%.

The volatility (week) for KLA-Tencor Corporation is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 2.37%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

KLA-Tencor Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.24 and the float short is at 1.89%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.92, while the P/S ratio is at 4.06 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 100.90%.