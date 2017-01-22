Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Summary

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

KLA-Tencor Corporation stated a price of 81.56 today, indicating a positive change of 0.51%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12685.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.10% and an average volume of 1731.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 134.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for KLA-Tencor Corporation stands at -2.01% while the 52-week low stands at 33.79%.

The performance week for KLA-Tencor Corporation is at 1.82% and the performance month is at 2.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.19% and 9.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for KLA-Tencor Corporation is 3.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.67%.

The volatility (week) for KLA-Tencor Corporation is at 1.89% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

KLA-Tencor Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.46 and the float short is at 1.63%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.41, while the P/S ratio is at 4.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 100.90%.