Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Summary

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Lam Research Corporation stated a price of 107.61 today, indicating a positive change of -0.07%.

Lam Research Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 17815.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.00% and an average volume of 2646.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Lam Research Corporation stands at -0.91% while the 52-week low stands at 73.17%.

The performance week for Lam Research Corporation is at 1.48% and the performance month is at 1.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.84% and 31.88% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 37.68%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Lam Research Corporation is 6.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.84%.

The volatility (week) for Lam Research Corporation is at 1.66% and the volatility (month) is at 2.25%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Lam Research Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.42 and the float short is at 8.85%.

Lam Research Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.43, while the P/S ratio is at 3.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.90%.