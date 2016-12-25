Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Summary

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Lam Research Corporation stated a price of 108.06 today, indicating a positive change of 0.34%.

Lam Research Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 17876.37, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.00% and an average volume of 2646.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Lam Research Corporation stands at -0.50% while the 52-week low stands at 73.89%.

The performance week for Lam Research Corporation is at 3.46% and the performance month is at 1.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.73% and 36.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 38.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Lam Research Corporation is 6.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.35%.

The volatility (week) for Lam Research Corporation is at 1.36% and the volatility (month) is at 2.24%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Lam Research Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.42 and the float short is at 8.85%.

Lam Research Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.5, while the P/S ratio is at 3.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.90%.