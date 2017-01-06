Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Summary
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Lam Research Corporation stated a price of 107.66 today, indicating a positive change of 0.54%.
Lam Research Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 17670.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.00% and an average volume of 2514.6.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Lam Research Corporation stands at -2.44% while the 52-week low stands at 73.25%.
The performance week for Lam Research Corporation is at -0.46% and the performance month is at 5.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.83% and 31.52% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.28%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Lam Research Corporation is 4.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.29%.
The volatility (week) for Lam Research Corporation is at 2.17% and the volatility (month) is at 2.01%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Lam Research Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.07 and the float short is at 7.86%.
Lam Research Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.31, while the P/S ratio is at 2.99 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.90%.