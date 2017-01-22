Large Cap Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Summary

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Lam Research Corporation stated a price of 112.35 today, indicating a positive change of 1.36%.

Lam Research Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18047.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.00% and an average volume of 2058.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Lam Research Corporation stands at -0.05% while the 52-week low stands at 80.79%.

The performance week for Lam Research Corporation is at 3.86% and the performance month is at 5.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.15% and 26.75% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Lam Research Corporation is 6.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 22.72%.

The volatility (week) for Lam Research Corporation is at 1.82% and the volatility (month) is at 1.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Lam Research Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.79 and the float short is at 7.42%.

Lam Research Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.35, while the P/S ratio is at 3.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.90%.