Large Cap Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Summary

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Analog Devices, Inc. stated a price of 73.84 today, indicating a positive change of 0.53%.

Analog Devices, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23235.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.20% and an average volume of 2742.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Analog Devices, Inc. stands at -1.31% while the 52-week low stands at 60.70%.

The performance week for Analog Devices, Inc. is at 2.43% and the performance month is at 0.91%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.23% and 42.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 37.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Analog Devices, Inc. is 8.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.72%.

The volatility (week) for Analog Devices, Inc. is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 2.10%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Analog Devices, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.25 and the float short is at 4.71%.

Analog Devices, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.74, while the P/S ratio is at 6.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.50%.