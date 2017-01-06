Large Cap Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Summary

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Analog Devices, Inc. stated a price of 71.8 today, indicating a positive change of 0.67%.

Analog Devices, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22268.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.20% and an average volume of 2659.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Analog Devices, Inc. stands at -4.04% while the 52-week low stands at 56.26%.

The performance week for Analog Devices, Inc. is at -3.05% and the performance month is at 1.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.89% and 29.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Analog Devices, Inc. is 3.10% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.11%.

The volatility (week) for Analog Devices, Inc. is at 1.78% and the volatility (month) is at 1.75%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Analog Devices, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.68 and the float short is at 4.94%.

Analog Devices, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.83, while the P/S ratio is at 6.51 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.50%.