Large Cap Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Summary

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Analog Devices, Inc. stated a price of 72.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.61%.

Analog Devices, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22323.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.20% and an average volume of 2579.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Analog Devices, Inc. stands at -2.59% while the 52-week low stands at 55.55%.

The performance week for Analog Devices, Inc. is at 0.91% and the performance month is at 0.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.39% and 23.07% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Analog Devices, Inc. is 2.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.60%.

The volatility (week) for Analog Devices, Inc. is at 1.78% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Analog Devices, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.78 and the float short is at 4.87%.

Analog Devices, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.4, while the P/S ratio is at 6.52 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.50%.