Large Cap Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Summary

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stated a price of 77.81 today, indicating a positive change of -0.44%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14596.86, with a return on assets (ROA) of 25.40% and an average volume of 2373.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at -5.07% while the 52-week low stands at 44.50%.

The performance week for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is at 1.22% and the performance month is at -1.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.92% and 27.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is 1.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.19%.

The volatility (week) for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is at 1.90% and the volatility (month) is at 2.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.76 and the float short is at 6.12%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.1, while the P/S ratio is at 4.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 26.50%.