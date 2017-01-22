Large Cap Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Summary

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stated a price of 88.67 today, indicating a positive change of 13.01%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 16386.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 22.70% and an average volume of 2222.46.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at 8.18% while the 52-week low stands at 64.67%.

The performance week for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is at 15.53% and the performance month is at 14.50%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.24% and 26.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is 15.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.20%.

The volatility (week) for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is at 2.84% and the volatility (month) is at 2.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.35 and the float short is at 6.44%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.14, while the P/S ratio is at 4.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 26.50%.