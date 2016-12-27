Large Cap Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stated a price of 29.08 today, indicating a positive change of 0.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 145049.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of 17.80% and an average volume of 6136.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at -8.02% while the 52-week low stands at 47.56%.

The performance week for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is at -1.46% and the performance month is at -2.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.65% and 16.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 32.49%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is -3.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.23%.

The volatility (week) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is at 1.46% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.12 and the float short is at 0.47%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.79, while the P/S ratio is at 5.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.20%.