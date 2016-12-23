Large Cap Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Summary

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Xilinx, Inc. stated a price of 60.31 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Xilinx, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15645.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.30% and an average volume of 2846.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Xilinx, Inc. stands at -1.07% while the 52-week low stands at 52.22%.

The performance week for Xilinx, Inc. is at 0.02% and the performance month is at 12.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.31% and 33.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 30.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Xilinx, Inc. is 13.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.70%.

The volatility (week) for Xilinx, Inc. is at 2.20% and the volatility (month) is at 1.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Xilinx, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.99 and the float short is at 5.65%.

Xilinx, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.52, while the P/S ratio is at 6.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.70%.