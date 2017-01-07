Large Cap Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Summary

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Xilinx, Inc. stated a price of 59.16 today, indicating a positive change of 2.12%.

Xilinx, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14717.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.30% and an average volume of 2847.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Xilinx, Inc. stands at -4.95% while the 52-week low stands at 49.31%.

The performance week for Xilinx, Inc. is at -4.45% and the performance month is at 6.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.46% and 27.55% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Xilinx, Inc. is 7.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.11%.

The volatility (week) for Xilinx, Inc. is at 2.55% and the volatility (month) is at 2.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Xilinx, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.47 and the float short is at 5.07%.

Xilinx, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.52, while the P/S ratio is at 6.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.70%.