Large Cap Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Summary

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Xilinx, Inc. stated a price of 58.03 today, indicating a positive change of 0.09%.

Xilinx, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14640.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.30% and an average volume of 2792.99.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Xilinx, Inc. stands at -6.76% while the 52-week low stands at 43.01%.

The performance week for Xilinx, Inc. is at 0.00% and the performance month is at -0.99%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.74% and 23.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Xilinx, Inc. is 3.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.18%.

The volatility (week) for Xilinx, Inc. is at 1.65% and the volatility (month) is at 1.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Xilinx, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.77 and the float short is at 5.30%.

Xilinx, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.56, while the P/S ratio is at 6.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.70%.