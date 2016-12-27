Large Cap Semiconductor- Memory Chips: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Summary

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Micron Technology, Inc. stated a price of 23.33 today, indicating a positive change of 0.30%.

Micron Technology, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 24212.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.10% and an average volume of 27334.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.78.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Micron Technology, Inc. stands at -0.68% while the 52-week low stands at 150.59%.

The performance week for Micron Technology, Inc. is at 14.75% and the performance month is at 16.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 33.99% and 90.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 64.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Micron Technology, Inc. is 24.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 58.84%.

The volatility (week) for Micron Technology, Inc. is at 2.31% and the volatility (month) is at 3.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Micron Technology, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.2 and the float short is at 6.10%.

Micron Technology, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -110.80%.