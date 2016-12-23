Large Cap Semiconductor – Specialized: Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC)

Summary

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Linear Technology Corporation stated a price of 62.53 today, indicating a positive change of 0.14%.

Linear Technology Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 15102.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 24.50% and an average volume of 2329.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Linear Technology Corporation stands at -1.89% while the 52-week low stands at 71.87%.

The performance week for Linear Technology Corporation is at -0.11% and the performance month is at 0.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.62% and 38.64% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 50.85%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Linear Technology Corporation is 2.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.30%.

The volatility (week) for Linear Technology Corporation is at 0.58% and the volatility (month) is at 0.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Linear Technology Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.24 and the float short is at 2.19%.

Linear Technology Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.77, while the P/S ratio is at 10.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.00%.