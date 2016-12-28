Large Cap Semiconductor – Specialized: Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC)

Summary

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Linear Technology Corporation stated a price of 62.65 today, indicating a positive change of 0.15%.

Linear Technology Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 15007.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 24.50% and an average volume of 2301.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Linear Technology Corporation stands at -1.71% while the 52-week low stands at 72.19%.

The performance week for Linear Technology Corporation is at 0.69% and the performance month is at 0.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.08% and 43.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 51.12%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Linear Technology Corporation is 2.80% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.30%.

The volatility (week) for Linear Technology Corporation is at 0.43% and the volatility (month) is at 0.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Linear Technology Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.26 and the float short is at 2.19%.

Linear Technology Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.83, while the P/S ratio is at 10.31 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.00%.