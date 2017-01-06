Large Cap Semiconductor – Specialized: Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC)

Summary

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Linear Technology Corporation stated a price of 62.13 today, indicating a positive change of 0.25%.

Linear Technology Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 14950.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 24.50% and an average volume of 2266.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Linear Technology Corporation stands at -2.51% while the 52-week low stands at 70.79%.

The performance week for Linear Technology Corporation is at -0.85% and the performance month is at 0.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.59% and 35.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Linear Technology Corporation is 1.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.88%.

The volatility (week) for Linear Technology Corporation is at 0.56% and the volatility (month) is at 0.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Linear Technology Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.26 and the float short is at 2.15%.

Linear Technology Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.55, while the P/S ratio is at 10.27 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.00%.