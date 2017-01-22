Large Cap Semiconductor – Specialized: Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC)

Summary

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Linear Technology Corporation stated a price of 62.43 today, indicating a positive change of 0.10%.

Linear Technology Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 14991.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of 23.90% and an average volume of 2121.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Linear Technology Corporation stands at -2.05% while the 52-week low stands at 63.04%.

The performance week for Linear Technology Corporation is at 0.26% and the performance month is at 0.24%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.82% and 31.62% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Linear Technology Corporation is 0.94% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.64%.

The volatility (week) for Linear Technology Corporation is at 0.64% and the volatility (month) is at 0.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Linear Technology Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.95 and the float short is at 2.62%.

Linear Technology Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.66, while the P/S ratio is at 10.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.00%.