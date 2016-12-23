Large Cap Semiconductor – Specialized: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summary

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NVIDIA Corporation stated a price of 107.87 today, indicating a positive change of 0.71%.

NVIDIA Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 56333.43, with a return on assets (ROA) of 15.20% and an average volume of 12435.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NVIDIA Corporation stands at -0.92% while the 52-week low stands at 340.03%.

The performance week for NVIDIA Corporation is at 8.51% and the performance month is at 14.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 65.16% and 135.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 228.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NVIDIA Corporation is 29.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 86.33%.

The volatility (week) for NVIDIA Corporation is at 2.56% and the volatility (month) is at 3.25%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NVIDIA Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.69 and the float short is at 14.05%.

NVIDIA Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 55.96, while the P/S ratio is at 9.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.60%.