Large Cap Semiconductor – Specialized: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summary

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NVIDIA Corporation stated a price of 103.8 today, indicating a positive change of 2.02%.

NVIDIA Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 56822.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 15.20% and an average volume of 15943.08.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NVIDIA Corporation stands at -13.45% while the 52-week low stands at 323.43%.

The performance week for NVIDIA Corporation is at -6.87% and the performance month is at 10.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 49.34% and 108.80% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.68%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NVIDIA Corporation is 15.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 70.46%.

The volatility (week) for NVIDIA Corporation is at 5.88% and the volatility (month) is at 4.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NVIDIA Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.48 and the float short is at 14.18%.

NVIDIA Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 53.16, while the P/S ratio is at 9.26 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.60%.