Large Cap Semiconductor – Specialized: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NVIDIA Corporation stated a price of 104.01 today, indicating a positive change of -1.09%.

NVIDIA Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 56261.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 15.20% and an average volume of 17412.55.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NVIDIA Corporation stands at -13.27% while the 52-week low stands at 324.28%.

The performance week for NVIDIA Corporation is at 0.55% and the performance month is at 2.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 56.71% and 96.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NVIDIA Corporation is 8.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 62.51%.

The volatility (week) for NVIDIA Corporation is at 3.12% and the volatility (month) is at 4.11%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NVIDIA Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.15 and the float short is at 10.90%.

NVIDIA Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 54.34, while the P/S ratio is at 9.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.60%.