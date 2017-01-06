Large Cap Small Tools & Accessories: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Summary

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Snap-on Incorporated stated a price of 173.39 today, indicating a positive change of 0.98%.

Snap-on Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 10013.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an average volume of 473.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Snap-on Incorporated stands at -2.51% while the 52-week low stands at 32.40%.

The performance week for Snap-on Incorporated is at -0.02% and the performance month is at 1.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.06% and 10.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Snap-on Incorporated is 4.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.87%.

The volatility (week) for Snap-on Incorporated is at 1.64% and the volatility (month) is at 1.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Snap-on Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 6.62 and the float short is at 5.46%.

Snap-on Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.16, while the P/S ratio is at 2.73 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.50%.