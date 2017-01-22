Large Cap Small Tools & Accessories: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Summary

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Snap-on Incorporated stated a price of 174.84 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

Snap-on Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 10147.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an average volume of 442.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Snap-on Incorporated stands at -2.09% while the 52-week low stands at 33.50%.

The performance week for Snap-on Incorporated is at -1.48% and the performance month is at 1.47%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.75% and 12.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Snap-on Incorporated is 2.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.15%.

The volatility (week) for Snap-on Incorporated is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Snap-on Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 6.32 and the float short is at 4.88%.

Snap-on Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.51, while the P/S ratio is at 2.77 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.50%.